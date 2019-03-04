In New Orleans, the fight over blackface renews scrutiny of a Mardi Gras tradition

King Zulu waves to the crowds from his float on Mardi Gras day on Feb. 24, 2009 in New Orleans. The Zulu Social Aid & Pleasure Club is facing criticism for its tradition of wearing black face makeup during Mardi Gras.
King Zulu waves to the crowds from his float on Mardi Gras day on Feb. 24, 2009 in New Orleans. The Zulu Social Aid & Pleasure Club is facing criticism for its tradition of wearing black face makeup during Mardi Gras. 