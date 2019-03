Some Minnesota elected officials express support for Omar

Several elected officials in Minnesota have signed a statement of support for U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar as she continues to take heat for statements that some viewed as anti-Semitic.

More than 20 Minnesota state representatives, Minneapolis City Council members, park board officials and other elected leaders say they stand with Omar as she faces "smears" for her outspoken views.

Omar has apologized for past statements that some viewed as anti-Semitic, but criticism against her was renewed when she suggested last week that American supporters of Israel have conflicted allegiances.

The statement from Minnesota officials doesn't specifically address Omar's statements, but it calls on Democrats to stand with Omar and against Republican efforts to "pit Jews and Muslims against each other."

It also denounces recent anti-Muslim rhetoric targeting Omar.

List of Minnesota elected officials supporting Rep. Omar

- Aisha Gomez, DFL-Minneapolis, - Jay Xiong, DFL-St. Paul - Fue Lee, DFL-Minneapolis - Hodan Hassan, DFL-Minneapolis - Samantha Vang, DFL-Brooklyn Center - Mohamud Noor, DFL-Minneapolis

Hennepin County commissioner: Irene Fernando, District 2

Minneapolis City Council: - Andrea Jenkins, Vice President Ward 8 - Andrew Johnson, Ward 12 - Jeremiah Ellison, Ward 5 - Alondra Cano, Ward 9 - Phillipe Cunningham, Ward 4 - Jeremy Schroeder, Ward 11

Minneapolis Park Board: - AK Hassan, Vice President, District 3 - Londel French, At-large - Jono Cowgill, District 4 - Kale Severson, District 2 - Chris Meyer, District 1

St. Paul City Council: Mitra Jalali Nelson, Ward 4