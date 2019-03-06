'Climate Cast': How to be a climate hero

Climate Cast MPR illustration

MPR chief meteorologist Paul Huttner hosts an hour-long edition of "Climate Cast."

In the News:

Americans are increasingly alarmed about climate change. Paul Huttner discusses recent polling that shows a dramatic change in public opinion about climate change.

Guests:

John Kotcher of George Washington University's Center for Climate Change Communication. https://www.climatechangecommunication.org/team-view/john-kotcher/

Bernadette Woods Placky, director of Climate Central's "Climate Matters" program. https://www.climatecentral.org/what-we-do/people/bernadette-woods-placky

In Depth: How to be a climate hero.

Does individual action on climate change really make a difference? NASA climate scientist Peter Kalmus believes it does, and so he wrote a book about it. In "Being the Change: Live Well and Spark a Climate Revolution," he describes his journey which led to reducing his carbon footprint to one-tenth of the average American's.

Paul Huttner talks with Kalmus and University of Minnesota ecologist and Institute on the Environment director Jessica Hellmann about what we can do individually and collectively to slow the trajectory of climate change.

Guests:

Peter Kalmus, NASA climate scientist and author "Being the Change: Live Well and Spark a Climate Revolution." https://www.newsociety.com/Books/B/Being-the-Change https://peterkalmus.net/

Jessica Hellmann, director, University of Minnesota Institute on the Environment. http://environment.umn.edu/staff/jessica-hellmann/ https://jessicahellmann.org/

The hour also features:

Paul Huttner's tour of the University of Minnesota Bell Museum's "Weather to Climate: Our Changing World" exhibit.

Climate storyteller Malini Srivastava.