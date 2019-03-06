Despite Trump's promises, the trade deficit is only getting wider

A truck passes a stack of China Shipping containers at the Port of Savannah in Georgia on July 5, 2018. The U.S. goods trade deficit with China hit a record $419.2 billion in 2018.
A truck passes a stack of China Shipping containers at the Port of Savannah in Georgia on July 5, 2018. The U.S. goods trade deficit with China hit a record $419.2 billion in 2018. 