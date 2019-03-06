DNC bars Fox News from hosting 2020 primary debates

Following a report about the close relationship between the network and the Trump White House, DNC Chairman Tom Perez said the party will not allow Fox News to host any of its primary debates in 2020.
Following a report about the close relationship between the network and the Trump White House, DNC Chairman Tom Perez said the party will not allow Fox News to host any of its primary debates in 2020. 