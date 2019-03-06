Facebook promises more private and self-destructing messages

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks during the F8 Facebook Developers conference on May 1, 2018, in San Jose, Calif. He is pledging more enhanced privacy and other features when it comes to private messages.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks during the F8 Facebook Developers conference on May 1, 2018, in San Jose, Calif. He is pledging more enhanced privacy and other features when it comes to private messages. 