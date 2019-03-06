Paul Manafort sentencing: What you need to know

Paul Manafort is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday in a Virginia case. Here he's seen in April 2018 outside the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. Courthouse in Washington, D.C.
Paul Manafort is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday in a Virginia case. Here he's seen in April 2018 outside the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. Courthouse in Washington, D.C. 