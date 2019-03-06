Second judge blocks Trump Administration's Census citizenship question plans

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross stands behind President Trump at the White House in 2018. Ross, who oversees the Census Bureau, approved adding to the 2020 census a question asking, "Is this person a citizen of the United States?"
Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross stands behind President Trump at the White House in 2018. Ross, who oversees the Census Bureau, approved adding to the 2020 census a question asking, "Is this person a citizen of the United States?" 