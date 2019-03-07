'Who is my neighbor? Immigration, freedom and community'

From left: Edmund Santurri of St. Olaf, Jason Brennan of Georgetown, Natalia Molina of Universive of Southern California, and Jan Ting of Temple University speak about immigration at an event held at St. Olaf College on Feb. 19, 2019.

The Institute for Freedom and Community at St. Olaf College brought three speakers to the campus in Northfield, Minn., to discuss America's complex and controversial immigration system.

One speaker made economic and moral arguments for freedom of movement and open borders; one shared the history of race in our immigration policies and laws; and one argued for immigration limits — but with more equity.

Each made opening statements followed by a panel discussion moderated by Edmund Santurri, director of the Institute for Freedom and Community.

They spoke in this order:

Jason Brennan, professor of strategy, economics, ethics and public policy at Georgetown University. Author of nine books, including "In Defense of Openness: Why Global Freedom is the Humane Solution to Global Poverty."

Natalia Molina, professor of American studies and ethnicity at the University of Southern California. She's the author of "How Race is Made in America.: Immigration, Citizenship, and the Historical Power of Racial Scripts."

Jan Ting, professor emeritus of law at Temple University. Ting is a former assistant commissioner of the Immigration and Naturalization Service at the U.S. Department of Justice from 1990 to 1993. He serves on the board of directors of the Center for Immigration Studies.

The event was held Feb. 19, 2019.