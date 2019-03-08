Fire officials: House explosion's cause accidental

Firefighters work at the scene of a home explosion at the intersection of Payne Avenue and Edgerton Street on Nov. 23, 2018, in St. Paul.

St. Paul fire authorities said Friday they've determined the cause of a house explosion on St. Paul's east side Nov. 23.

St. Paul fire investigators say the explosion on Payne Avenue near Swede Hollow Park was accidental. They say it's likely a valve or fitting may have leaked natural gas.

In a statement on social media, the fire department said the outside supply tubing "passed testing."

The blast severely injured an 80-year-old man. John Lundahl died Dec. 11.

The explosion's fireball could be seen from at least a mile away. One building was leveled and several others were damaged.