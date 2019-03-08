Minnesota tattoo artists raise awareness for mental health

Marc Van Herr looks at his tattoo at Cream City Tattoo in St. Cloud, Minn.
Marc Van Herr, executive director of nonprofit The Beautiful Mind Project, looks at his tattoo at Cream City Tattoo in St. Cloud, Minn. Tattoo artists raised money and awareness for mental health while tattooing semicolons Friday and Saturday. Van Herr's tattoo says "PROMISE" with a semicolon for the I. It's a reminder for himself on tough days that he's made it through worse things and is still here, he said. 