Protecting the 'unbanked' by banning cashless businesses in Philadelphia

Philadelphia just became the first large city in the nation to ban cashless businesses in the city, in part to protect people like Dwight Tindal, a construction worker who doesn't have a bank or credit card.
Philadelphia just became the first large city in the nation to ban cashless businesses in the city, in part to protect people like Dwight Tindal, a construction worker who doesn't have a bank or credit card. 