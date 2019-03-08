U.S. cities skeptical of FDA warnings against medicine imports from Canadian firm

The Food and Drug Administration suggests consumers who get prescription drugs mailed to them via CanaRx are at risk of getting mislabeled or counterfeit drugs. But consumer watchdog groups say the FDA has supplied no evidence that's happened.
