U.S. women's soccer team sues U.S. Soccer for gender discrimination

The members of the U.S. women's national soccer team filed a lawsuit Friday against U.S. Soccer, accusing it of gender discrimination. The starting 11 are seen here before playing Brazil earlier this week in Tampa, Fla.
The members of the U.S. women's national soccer team filed a lawsuit Friday against U.S. Soccer, accusing it of gender discrimination. The starting 11 are seen here before playing Brazil earlier this week in Tampa, Fla. 