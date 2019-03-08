SpaceX Crew Dragon splashes down in Atlantic Ocean

The Crew Dragon capsule was fished out of the Atlantic Ocean off the Florida coast shortly before 10 a.m. ET Friday, with its surface bearing the scorch marks of its fiery re-entry.
The Crew Dragon capsule was fished out of the Atlantic Ocean off the Florida coast shortly before 10 a.m. ET Friday, with its surface bearing the scorch marks of its fiery re-entry. 