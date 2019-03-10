North Dakota State senior sweeps NCAA indoor throwing events

North Dakota State's Payton Otterdahl competes in the men's shot put during the NCAA Division I indoor track and field championships Friday, March 8, 2019, in Birmingham, Ala.

One day after becoming North Dakota State's first individual Division I champion in any sport, Minnesota native Payton Otterdahl added a second title.

Otterdahl threw a career best toss of 79 feet, 1.25 inches Saturday to win the weight throw at the NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships in Birmingham, Alabama.

Otterdahl won the shot put on Friday night. His toss of 71 feet, 2.75 inches on his first throw was good enough to win by a margin of nearly 27 inches. He came within 1 inch of the NCAA meet record.

The senior from Rosemount, Minn., became only the second athlete to win both NCAA indoor throwing events, joining Ohio State's Dan Taylor in 2004.

Otterdahl called it a "perfect ending" to his indoor season.