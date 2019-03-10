U.S. Olympic cyclist, Minnesota native Kelly Catlin dies at 23

American cyclist Kelly Catlin competes in the women's individual pursuit bronze medal race during the UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Apeldoorn, Netherlands, on March 3, 2018.

Olympic track cyclist Kelly Catlin, who helped the U.S. women's pursuit team win the silver medal at the Rio de Janeiro Games in 2016, died Friday at her home in California. She was 23.

USA Cycling chief executive Rob DeMartini said in a statement Sunday that "the entire cycling community is mourning this immense loss. We are offering continuous support to Kelly's teammates, coaches and staff. We also encourage all those who knew Kelly to support each other through the grieving."

Catlin's father, Mark Catlin, told VeloNews that his daughter died by suicide.

Silver medalist cyclists, from left, Sarah Hammer, Kelly Catlin, Chloe Dygert and Jennifer Valente of the United States celebrate on the podium at the medal ceremony for the Women's Team Pursuit at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games on Aug. 13, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Bryn Lennon | Getty Images 2016

"There isn't a minute that goes by that we don't think of her and think of the wonderful life she could have lived," Mark Catlin wrote to VeloNews. "There isn't a second in which we wouldn't freely give our lives in exchange for hers. The hurt is unbelievable."

Catlin was born in St. Paul and raised in Arden Hills. She attened Mounds View High School and rose to prominence on the track as a member of the U.S. national team. She also raced on the road for the Rally UHC Pro Cycling Team. Catlin graduated from the University of Minnesota and was pursuing a graduate degree in computational mathematics at Stanford.

How to get help in Minnesota: Suicide prevention resources