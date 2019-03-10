Photos: Work and play following a March snowstorm in Minnesota Weather Caroline Yang · Mar 10, 2019 A winter storm brought a messy mix of rain, sleet and wet snow to Minnesota on Saturday. By Sunday morning, the snow was ending and it was time to bring out the shovel, fire up the snowblower — or grab the toboggan. 1 Danny Barber, 69, of St. Paul, uses a snowblower to clear his sidewalk on Sunday, March 10, 2019. Caroline Yang for MPR News 2 A child pulls a toboggan up the hill at Town and Country Club in St. Paul on Sunday, March 10, 2019. Caroline Yang for MPR News 3 Joanna Peralta, 14, and her father Reme Peralta, 35, shovel the snow off their sidewalk in the Frogtown neighborhood of St. Paul on Sunday March 10, 2019. Caroline Yang for MPR News 4 Grace Blanchard-Hinz, 4, rides on her mom Colleen Hinz's back on a walk to the market in the Rondo neighborhood of St. Paul, the day after a winter storm on Sunday, March 10, 2019. Caroline Yang for MPR News 5 Tong Vang, 33, uses a snowblower to clear the sidewalk in front of his house in St. Paul's Frogtown neighborhood on Sunday, March 10, 2019. Caroline Yang for MPR News 6 Ted Knapp (left), 8, of St. Paul, cheers from the back of the sled while sledding with his mom, Kate Knapp, 40, in St. Paul on Sunday, March 10, 2019. Caroline Yang for MPR News 7 Carmen Quevedo (left), 31, and Jorge Villegas, 33, brought their daughter Christina, 2, out to Minnehaha Falls in Minneapolis to enjoy the beautiful weather after a winter storm on Sunday, March 10, 2019. Caroline Yang for MPR News 8 A winter scene in the Frogtown neighborhood of St. Paul on Sunday, March 10, 2019, after a snowstorm moved through the night before. Caroline Yang for MPR News 9 Danny Barber (left), 69, and his wife Joann Barber, 59, pose for a portrait in front of their house in the Frogtown neighborhood of St. Paul after a winter storm on Sunday, March 10, 2019. The Barbers have lived there for 26 years. Caroline Yang for MPR News 10 Annie Knapp gets a tow on her toboggan while sledding in St. Paul with her family on Sunday, March 10, 2019. Caroline Yang for MPR News 11 A fire hydrant awaits shoveling out amid piles of snow in Chaska, Minn., following a winter storm on Sunday, March 10, 2019. Laura McCallum | MPR News 12 Ted Knapp (left), 8, of St. Paul, takes a short break with his mom, Kate Knapp, 40, in St. Paul, after sledding down a hill in St. Paul on Sunday, March 10, 2019. Caroline Yang for MPR News 13 Desiree Ochs, 31, of St. Paul, visits Minnehaha Falls in Minneapolis on Sunday, March 10, 2019. Caroline Yang for MPR News 14 Snow-decked trees at Minnehaha Falls in Minneapolis on Sunday, March 10, 2019. Caroline Yang for MPR News 15 Danny Barber, 69, of St. Paul, uses a snowblower to clear his sidewalk on Sunday, March 10, 2019, in the wake of a winter storm. Caroline Yang for MPR News 16 Colleen Hinz (second from left) and Jill Blanchard (second from right) take their kids Grace, 4, and Miles Blanchard-Hinz for a walk through the Rondo neighborhood of St. Paul to the market on Sunday, March 10, 2019. Caroline Yang for MPR News 17 A winter scene at Como Lake in St. Paul on Sunday, March 10, 2019. Caroline Yang for MPR News 18 Massive piles of snow line a street in Chaska, Minn., following a winter storm on Sunday, March 10, 2019. Laura McCallum | MPR News 19 A snowy scene along Cretin Avenue in St. Paul following a winter storm on Sunday, March 10, 2019. Tim Nelson | MPR News 20 Snow plows make their way down Cedar Street with the Minnesota Capitol in the background on Sunday, March 10, 2019, in St. Paul. Andrew Krueger | MPR News 21 Traffic makes its way down Seventh Street in downtown St. Paul amid steady snow on Saturday, March 9, 2019. Andrew Krueger | MPR News 22 Snow falls on Cathedral Hill in St. Paul on Saturday, March 9, 2019. The precipitation started as rain earlier in the day, then changed over to snow during the evening hours. Caroline Yang for MPR News 23 Snow accumulates on branches on Summit Avenue in St. Paul during a winter storm on Saturday, March 9, 2019. Caroline Yang for MPR News 24 Snow falls on Cathedral Hill in St. Paul on Saturday, March 9, 2019. Caroline Yang for MPR News 25 A Metro Transit Green Line light rail train makes its way through steady snow in downtown St. Paul on Saturday, March 9, 2019. The dome of the State Capitol is barely visible in the distance through the falling snow. Andrew Krueger | MPR News Stay Informed The news on your schedule from MPR News Update Email Address* Zip Code MPR News Update AM MPR News Update PM See our Privacy Policy. Must be age 13.