BBC Global Questions: Future of Israelis and Palestinians

Blue shading in West Jerusalem reflects territory controlled by Israel since 1949. It does not denote specific populated or unpopulated areas.

American Public Media's partner, the BBC World Service, produces a series called "Global Questions." This time the question is: "What is the future of Israelis and Palestinians?"

The BBC's Zainab Badawi was in Israel, following the country's 70th anniversary, to ask what the next 70 years might bring.

The Middle East awaits President Trump's much-vaunted peace plan, billed as the "deal of the century."

A quarter-century after the Oslo Accords, what chance is there now for a "two-state solution" with an independent Palestinian state alongside Israel?

The event was held before a live audience at the International YMCA in West Jerusalem, with questions also coming from the West Bank and Gaza.