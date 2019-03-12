DNR OKs 1 daily walleye keeper on Mille Lacs in May

Brian Hammarsten of Minnetrista unhooks a walleye.
Brian Hammarsten of Minnetrista unhooks a walleye he caught on Lake Mille Lacs in July 2017. For a few weeks this spring, Lake Mille Lacs anglers will be able to get to keep one walleye when they go out fishing. 