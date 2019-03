People dig themselves out of the freshly fallen snow in Moorhead, Minn., in December 2018.

Many government offices in the Fargo, N.D., area will be closed as the area braces for a strong winter storm.

Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney has declared an emergency to close all non-emergency city offices on Thursday.

All Fargo City Hall departments and public libraries will be closed Thursday. There will be no bus service.

In West Fargo, all nonessential city offices and buildings also will be closed Thursday. Cass County government offices also will be closed.