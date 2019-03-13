In midst of an oil boom, New Mexico sets bold new climate goals

Big-rigs, destined for the oil fields, line up in the pre-dawn light at a gas station outside of Hobbs, N.M. Gas stations have had a hard time hiring enough employees to meet the demands of the oil boom.
Big-rigs, destined for the oil fields, line up in the pre-dawn light at a gas station outside of Hobbs, N.M. Gas stations have had a hard time hiring enough employees to meet the demands of the oil boom. 