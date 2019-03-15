Man dies in St. Paul shooting

A man died in a shooting early Friday in St. Paul's Frogtown neighborhood.

St. Paul police said they received a report of shots fired in a home on the 600 block of Elfelt Street, with one person injured, at about 4 a.m.

"Patrol officers were immediately dispatched to the scene, but they did not find a victim," police said in a news release. "Instead, they spoke with multiple people who said they were in the home at the time of the shooting. They told the officers that an adult male victim had been shot and driven to Regions Hospital in a private vehicle."

The man died from his injuries. His name has not yet been released.

Investigators have interviewed several possible witnesses, police said. The case remains under investigation.

It's the sixth homicide of the year in St. Paul.