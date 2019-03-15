Committee probe of Trump Organization could derail infrastructure talks

Rep. Peter DeFazio, D-Ore., who chairs the House Transportation Committee wants to work with the White House on a bipartisan infrastructure bill. At the same time, his panel is investigating a lease given to the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C.
Rep. Peter DeFazio, D-Ore., who chairs the House Transportation Committee wants to work with the White House on a bipartisan infrastructure bill. At the same time, his panel is investigating a lease given to the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. 