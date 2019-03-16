When gunman advanced on New Zealand mosque, one man ran at him

Abdul Aziz, a survivor of the mosque shootings in New Zealand, speaks to the Associated Press during an interview in Christchurch, New Zealand, on Saturday, March 16, 2019. Aziz, 48, is being hailed as a hero for preventing more deaths during Friday prayers at the Linwood mosque in Christchurch. 