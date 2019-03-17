Thieves steal famous painting from Italian church - but don't worry, it's a fake

Art thieves tried to steal a painting by Pieter Brueghel the Younger (1564-1638), but the artwork, titled <em>The Crucifixion,</em> had been switched out for a copy.
