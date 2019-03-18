The Political Junkie: The palatability of Beto O'Rourke

Last week's mass shooting in New Zealand was enough to spur that country toward stricter gun-control legislation — something that numerous shootings have not accomplished in the United States. That's one of the stories that the Political Junkie Ken Rudin discussed with MPR News host Kerri Miller.

They also talked about the presidential campaign of former U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke, who raised more than $6 million in his first day as an official candidate, and President Trump's use of his veto pen for the first time since he took office.

