Democrats call for investigation into pro-Trump former owner of massage parlors

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., is one of four high-ranking Democrats to sign a letter to the FBI requesting an investigation into the actions of Li "Cindy" Yang.
