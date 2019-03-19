ISIS camp in Baghouz is captured, as U.S. allies declare progress in Syria

Smoke rises in the so-called Islamic State's last remaining position on the eastern banks of the Euphrates River, in the Syrian village of Baghouz. The Syrian Democratic Forces say they have taken control of the village, after weeks of offensives and surrenders by ISIS fighters.
