Massive U.S. machines that hunt for ripples in space-time just got an upgrade

The Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory
The Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory is made up of two detectors, this one in Livingston, La., and one near Hanford, Wash. The detectors use giant arms in the shape of an "L" to measure tiny ripples in the fabric of the universe. 