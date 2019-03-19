Rio Grande Valley landowners plan to fight border wall expansion

Elvira Canales, 90, in her home in Salineño, Texas. She owns land along the Rio Grande and says she won't sell it or give permission for a wall to be built there, because "its been in my family for generations."
Elvira Canales, 90, in her home in Salineño, Texas. She owns land along the Rio Grande and says she won't sell it or give permission for a wall to be built there, because "its been in my family for generations." 