Trump to nominate former Delta Air Lines executive to lead FAA

President Trump plans to nominate Stephen Dickson to lead the Federal Aviation Administration. The agency is under scrutiny for its response to two crashes of Boeing 737 airplanes, which are pictured here outside Boeing's factory in Renton, Wash., on March 14.
