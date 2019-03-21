#AbledsAreWeird: People with disabilities share uncomfortable encounters

"There seems to be this sense where disabled people are kind of seen as oddities and forced to go through this world to be singled out and othered," says Imani Barbarin. "There's really no common sense attached when able-bodied people approach disabled people."
