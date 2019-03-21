'Biggest fight is against the clock,' as death toll rises from Cyclone Idai

An aerial view of the flooded plane surrounding Beira, central Mozambique, shows acres of submerged land as international aid agencies raced to rescue survivors and meet piling humanitarian needs.
An aerial view of the flooded plane surrounding Beira, central Mozambique, shows acres of submerged land as international aid agencies raced to rescue survivors and meet piling humanitarian needs. 