With thousands of migrants crossing the border daily, we asked 'why now?'

Families hoping to seek asylum in the United States wait on the bridge connecting Reynosa, Mexico, to Hidalgo, Texas. At the current pace, the federal government says, almost 100,000 migrants will cross the border this month.
