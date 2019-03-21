Walz seeks to pressure reluctant Senate Republicans

Gov. Tim Walz talks about his transportation plan at an event this week in Anoka with city manager Greg Lee (left) and others in attendance on Wednesday, March 20, 2019.

His first session agenda hanging in the balance, Gov. Tim Walz is on a get-out-of-the-Capitol offensive in legislative districts where swaying Republican lawmakers is the goal. But so far the trips haven't paid off with those legislators, who will determine whether critical initiatives rise or fall.

It was evident as Walz hit Anoka this week, in a room full of local leaders, first responders and other onlookers. The event was used to stress the need for a new highway overpass at a railroad crossing outside the building that often snarls traffic and that has taken lives. The overpass could cost as much as $45 million.

Gov. Tim Walz heads over to get a closer look at a railroad crossing. Brian Bakst | MPR News

But Walz cautioned the project will remain on a wish list unless the Legislature comes through with a considerably higher gas tax, which majority Senate Republicans oppose.

That includes Sen. Jim Abeler who happens to represent Anoka.

"No coincidence," Walz said. "I'll be at other places, too. The fact of the matter is we're going to go to places where people have these projects. They need to be done. And ask them what their plan is."

Abeler wasn't there. He groused about getting a late invitation and essentially being ambushed.

"Sometimes things come off as stunts and that's not productive, and this seemed like one of those," Abeler said later.

Earlier this month, the governor went to a school district partially represented by freshman Sen. Paul Anderson to tout an education spending plan. The Plymouth Republican was bothered that administration officials noted for reporters that he didn't join Walz. Anderson says he was meeting with other local education leaders back at the Capitol.

"Just call. I am happy to come over. It's a matter of building relationships, building trust. Campaigns are beyond us," Anderson said.

Walz talked health care in a St. Cloud district where another Republican, Jerry Relph, holds a Senate swing seat. Relph didn't attend but neither did a DFL House member for the area. The proposal relies on the extension of a medical tax that is set to expire this year. Republicans aren't on board.

Then- Lt. Governor-elect Peggy Flanagan, Governor-elect Tim Walz and Gwen Walz walk up the steps of the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul, Minn. on Nov. 8, 2018 Evan Frost | MPR News 2018

Even first lady Gwen Walz has gotten into the act. She warned Senate Republicans about ignoring bills to tighten gun laws. At a recent Capitol rally, she suggested there would be consequences if they don't at least take a vote.

"There are seven senators sitting in seats where Tim Walz won, and they are Republicans. And we are coming," the first lady said to sustained cheers.

There are actually a few more districts where Walz won at least a plurality of the vote. But one quick caveat: Senators weren't on the ballot in 2018 when Walz won and the House flipped to DFL control. There were just five Republican-held Senate districts where Walz topped 50 percent; those are in St. Cloud, Rochester and the Twin Cities suburbs. All 201 seats in the Legislature are up next year.

Asked what he thought about the first lady's remarks, Walz described her as passionate about the issue as a mother and public figure.

"She has made it clear she has had a voice and she should use it," the governor said. "I've been married to her for 25 years, and that's exactly what she's going to do."

Sen. Warren Limmer, R-Maple Grove, chairs the committee where the gun bills are stuck. He said Walz may have won his district, but so has he — eight times. "Bring it on," Limmer said.

He added that the tone of the first lady's remarks didn't go over well and won't help move the bills.

"I think when she starts stepping across a line and starting to threaten legislators in their district, that turns into a political tone," Limmer said. "I think for the most part the Minnesota public wants to hear from their elected officials not from their spouses, especially when they are making threats."

There was a sense at the Anoka event that local transportation projects could be endangered, too, if Republicans don't play ball with Walz on the gas tax, licensing fees and other transportation-tied revenue increases.

Matt Look is a conservative on the Anoka County board. He stood behind Walz at the event about the overpass.

"This project here, everyone — everyone — knows the purpose of this because every single day you're stopped here," Look said. "Every single day you're put at risk."

But Look passed on whether he'd back a gas-tax hike to pay for it or urge local legislators to vote for an increase.

"That's higher than my pay grade," he said. "I certainly don't get paid the big bucks for that."

State Transportation Commissioner Margaret Anderson Kelliher stepped to the microphone.

"This project will not happen without the gas tax," she said.

Abeler called the whole thing unfortunate.

On Wednesday, Walz said he didn't mean "to poke Senator Abeler in the eye. That is not my intention. If I overstepped that boundary I certainly apologize for that."

Abeler said he'd welcome the governor back to his district to show him around, maybe buy him lunch and, yes, talk through some problems both hope to solve.

"The 'my way or the highway' method of governing works somewhere. I don't think it works in Minnesota," Abeler said. "He ran as a collaborator and I remain eager to be a collaborator with him to put together good packages. Some things that he wants we're not going to do. Some things that we want, he's not going to do."