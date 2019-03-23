Small donors hold key to campaign buzz, Democrats' debates

Sen. Bernie Sanders, appearing at a campaign stop in Concord, N.H., raised about $6 million in the first day of his 2020 presidential campaign, which was evidence that he has maintained strong grassroots support.
