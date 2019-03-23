Police standoff closes stretch of Highway 100 in Edina

Law enforcement vehicles surround a pickup truck near Highway 100 and Vernon Avenue in Edina, Minn., on Saturday. This view is from a MnDOT traffic camera.

A stretch of Highway 100 and some city streets in Edina were closed for several hours Saturday as police negotiated with a suspect in a crashed vehicle.

The closures remained in effect as of 1:30 p.m.

Edina city officials reported on Facebook that "police responded to a welfare check of a man in a pick-up truck at Bredesen Park at 9:36 a.m. ... After police approached the man in the vehicle, he rammed his truck into a squad car and fled the scene."

Officers followed the suspect vehicle until it crashed near the interchange of Highway 100, Vernon Avenue and 50th Street.

Traffic cameras showed several squads surrounding a pickup truck; authorities said the man would not comply with officers. The Edina and St. Louis Park SWAT teams were on scene.

Officials said that as a safety precaution, Highway 100 was closed between Excelsior Boulevard and Highway 62. Parts of Vernon Avenue, Eden Avenue, Grange Road and Arcadia Avenue also were closed.