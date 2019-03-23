Teen's mom on cop's acquittal: 'Hope that man never sleeps'

Christian Carter (left) is consoled by an unidentified woman
Christian Carter (left), of Pittsburgh's East Liberty neighborhood, is consoled by an unidentified woman after they learned a not guilty verdict in the homicide trial of former East Pittsburgh police Officer Michael Rosfeld on Friday, March 22, 2019, at the Allegheny County Courthouse in downtown Pittsburgh. 