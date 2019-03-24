2 missing after truck goes into flooded South Dakota river

Authorities in South Dakota are searching for two men missing after a garbage truck went into a flooded river.

Searchers returned Sunday to the James River about 15 miles north of Mitchell.

KELO-TV reported that the men have been missing since Thursday. Sanborn County Sheriff Tom Fridley said authorities believe the truck went off state Highway 37 and into the river. Authorities began searching a stretch of the river after finding a damaged guardrail on the highway near a bridge over the James River.

Authorities have not released the men's names. State and local agencies are involved in the search.

Recent flooding in the Midwest is blamed in three confirmed deaths. In addition, two men in Nebraska have been missing for more than a week.

The National Weather Service warned Sunday that rain storms expected later this week could lead to another crest along the Missouri River and its tributaries just as residents are cleaning up from this spring's flooding.

NWS hydrologist Kevin Low said that more than an inch of rain is expected to fall in Nebraska and Iowa later this week.

Low said the storms between Wednesday and Friday could create a 1-foot rise in the level of the Missouri River around Omaha and cities downstream starting next weekend. But it's not yet clear how much additional flooding that rise could create.

As of Sunday night, there was only a slight chance of rain in southern Minnesota for Wednesday night and Thursday.