The Political Junkie: The Mueller report is done. Now what?

On Friday the special counsel's office completed its long-anticipated report on Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. elections. The House had voted 420-0 to demand release of the full report, but Attorney General William Barr has so far provided only a four-page summary. What comes next?

Also, Sen. Elizabeth Warren called for the abolition of the Electoral College during a town hall. What's the likelihood of that happening?

The Political Junkie, Ken Rudin, joined guest host Stephanie Curtis to talk about the week's biggest political headlines.

