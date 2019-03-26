Hospital finances improve after Medicaid expansion, but at whose expense?

The uncompensated care costs among Colorado hospitals dropped by more than 60 percent after the state expanded Medicaid coverage — a savings of more than $400 million statewide. But a new report asks why the hospitals didn't pass some of those savings on to patients.
