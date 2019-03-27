Live Flooding and weather updates

Facebook bans white nationalism and separatism content from its platforms

Facebook announced Wednesday that it will ban white nationalism and separatism content starting next week. "It's clear that these concepts are deeply linked to organized hate groups and have no place on our services," it said. 