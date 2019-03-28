Live Flooding and weather updates

Why pedestrian deaths are at a 30-year high

A woman speaks on her phone while driving. Both drivers and walkers use cell data 4,000 percent more than they did in 2008, which means they aren't watching the roads.
A woman speaks on her phone while driving. Both drivers and walkers use cell data 4,000 percent more than they did in 2008, which means they aren't watching the roads. 