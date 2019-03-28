Person dies following police struggle in Rochester

Rochester police say a person died in their custody Wednesday night after a traffic stop and struggle in a parking lot located at 1021 15th Ave. SE.

According to a police statement, a little before 9 p.m. an officer stopped a vehicle after observing several alleged traffic violations on a public roadway.

Police say the motorist drove away before the traffic stop was completed and that after a second stop within the same parking lot area, a physical struggle ensued between the driver and an officer. Police say backup officers helped detain the person.

Once in custody, Rochester police say the person became unresponsive and died despite medical efforts to resuscitate. Police say their preliminary investigation indicates that officers did not use weapons when they took the motorist into custody.

All of the officers were reportedly wearing body cameras and police say they turned over video from those cameras to the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which is investigating. The officers involved were placed on administrative leave.

Rochester police say the BCA will release additional information after it completes initial interviews. The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner's Office will formally identify the person who died.