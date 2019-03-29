Live Flooding and weather updates

Autopsy: Migrant child who died in U.S. custody had infection

Annunciation House director Ruben Garcia
Annunciation House director Ruben Garcia answers questions from the media on Dec. 15, 2018, after reading a statement from the family of Jakelin Caal Maquin, pictured at left, during a press briefing at Casa Vides in downtown El Paso, Texas. 