Live Flooding and weather updates

Former Nevada candidate accuses Biden of unwanted touching, which he doesn't 'recall'

Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at the Biden Courage Awards, an event related to combating campus sexual assault, on Tuesday. Activist and former candidate Lucy Flores says Biden touched her in 2014, in an encounter that "wasn't violent or sexual, it was demeaning and disrespectful."
Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at the Biden Courage Awards, an event related to combating campus sexual assault, on Tuesday. Activist and former candidate Lucy Flores says Biden touched her in 2014, in an encounter that "wasn't violent or sexual, it was demeaning and disrespectful." 