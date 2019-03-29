Live Flooding and weather updates

Why did the pope refuse to let worshippers kiss his ring? 'Hygiene'

Days after footage showed Pope Francis refusing to let lay Roman Catholics kiss the papal ring, the pontiff explained it was an attempt to stop the spread of germs. On Wednesday Francis allowed 85-year-old Sr. Maria Concetta Esu to kiss his hand during his weekly general audience, in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican.
