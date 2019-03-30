Live Flooding and weather updates

French pilot in 1976 Uganda hijacking dies at 95

Pilot Michel Bacos was greeted by his wife at Orly Airport on July 5, 1976 in Paris, France after refusing to abandon his Jewish passengers held hostage by Palestinian and German terrorists.
Pilot Michel Bacos was greeted by his wife at Orly Airport on July 5, 1976 in Paris, France after refusing to abandon his Jewish passengers held hostage by Palestinian and German terrorists. 