Authorities ID man who died after struggle with Rochester police

Authorities have released the name of a man who died after struggling with police while he was being arrested outside a Rochester grocery store.

The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner identified the man as 39-year-old Albert Thomas Dashow of Rochester.

KTTC-TV reported that the medical examiner still is investigating the cause and manner of Dashow's death.

Police said the altercation happened about 9 p.m. Wednesday outside a Cub Foods store after Dashow was pulled over in his pickup truck for numerous traffic violations.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is handling the investigation.

"Additional information, including the names of the officers involved in the incident, will be released by the BCA once initial interviews are complete. The officers have not yet submitted statements to BCA agents," the BCA said in a news release Friday.

Police said a preliminary investigation indicates officers did not use weapons in apprehending Dashow. The Rochester Police Department considers stun guns to be weapons.